Avalanche in Austria kills three, injures one

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:31 IST
Avalanche in Austria kills three, injures one
An avalanche in Austria killed three people and injured another on Friday, police in Lower Austria province said.

The Oesterreich paper said rescue teams pulled the three bodies from the avalanche in the Lackenhof resort by the Oetscher ski area, while the fourth person was badly hurt.

A police spokesperson gave no more details while the investigation continued.

