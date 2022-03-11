Russia says Ukraine has agreed to only two of 10 humanitarian corridors proposed by Moscow - Tass

Ukraine has agreed to only two of 10 humanitarian corridors proposed by Russia, and none of the proposed corridors into Russia, Tass news agency reported on Friday citing the Russian defence ministry.

The ministry also said that the southern port city of Mariupol, where attempts to establish a local ceasefire have failed so far, was now completely surrounded, with all bridges and roads into the city destroyed or mined by Ukrainian forces, Tass reported.

It was not possible to independently confirm the situation on the ground. (Reporting Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)

