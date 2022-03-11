Left Menu

Russia is trying everything possible to drag Belarus into war, says Ukraine deputy interior minister

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:51 IST
Russia is trying everything possible to drag Belarus into its 16-day war against Ukraine, said Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Yevheniy Yenin in a televised interview on Friday.

"We also understand that the Belarusian government has been doing everything possible to avoid joining this war," Yenin added.

Belarus has served as a staging post for Russian troops, missiles, and aircraft throughout the war, but Belarusian forces have not had any direct involvement.

