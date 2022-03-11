Left Menu

France's Macron welcomes UK decision to allow more Ukraine refugees

"I welcome the British shift, which shows there was a problem, despite what was being said," Macron told reporters in Versailles near Paris. "I think nobody would have understood that despite all the grand statements we did together, the British government continued to apply current rules that meant they did not welcome Ukrainian refugees who wanted to reach British soil." France and Britain engaged in a diplomatic spat over the treatment of Ukrainian refugees stuck in the French port of Calais last week.

Reuters | Versailles | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:55 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed a new system announced by the British government to allow more Ukrainians to enter the country, saying French criticism was bearing fruit.

Britain said a system to streamline refugee requests would be put in place next week.

