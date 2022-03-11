Ukraine's president says he agreed more defence, sanctions support with Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday and they agreed on further support for Ukraine's defence and more sanctions against Russia.
"Gave him the assessment of the situation on the battlefield, informed about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We agreed on further steps to support the defense of Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia," Zelenskiy said on Twitter. He provided no more details.
