BSF seizes Pak fishing boat in creek area

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a boat abandoned by Pakistani fishermen in the creek area along the Indo-Pak border near Kutch district of Gujarat on Friday, said an official.

Upon seeing BSF patrol vessels, Pakistani fishermen, who had entered Indian waters illegally in the Sir Creek area, abandoned their boat and fled to their side of the maritime border by taking advantage of marshy terrain and rough sea weather, said a release by the BSF.

The BSF found fishing nets, food, fishing equipment and drinking water from the seized boat, the release said.

Following the seizure, the border guarding force launched a thorough search operation of the area, but did not find anything suspicious, it said.

The BSF apprehends Pakistan fishermen and their boats at regular intervals from the creek area.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, those from Pakistan many a time enter into the Indian side in search of a better catch.

