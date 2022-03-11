Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Kulgam in J-K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Militants shot dead a sarpanch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
''At about 8:50 pm, terrorists fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in south Kashmir's Kulgam district,'' one of the officials said.
They said Mir was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Mir was an independent sarpanch.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security forces recover large cache of arms & ammunition dropped by drone along International Border in R S Pura sector, Jammu: Officials.
BSF fires at flying object along IB in Jammu
Two persons trapped in flash-flood in Jammu rescued
Fresh snowfall, landslides prompt closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides