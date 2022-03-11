Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Kulgam in J-K

Militants shot dead a sarpanch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

''At about 8:50 pm, terrorists fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in south Kashmir's Kulgam district,'' one of the officials said.

They said Mir was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mir was an independent sarpanch.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.

