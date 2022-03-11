Ukraine's Mariupol says 1,582 civilians killed by Russian shelling and blockade
At least 1,582 civilians in Ukraine's southeastern city of Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said in an online statement on Friday.
"We will never forget and will never forgive this crime against humanity," it said.
