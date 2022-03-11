Three accused injured in police firing in Assam

Left Menu

At least three accused persons were injured in police firing when they allegedly tried to snatch a service weapon and flee from custody in Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur districts of Assam, a police official said on Friday.The first incident took place near Banderdewa town in Lakhimpur district on Thursday night when two drug peddlers were caught by the police and after interrogation were leading a team of police to recover a narcotics consignment, he said.The police fired at them when they tried to escape from custody, the official said.A quantity of heroin and two vehicles were seized from them, he added.

At least three accused persons were injured in police firing when they allegedly tried to snatch a service weapon and flee from custody in Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur districts of Assam, a police official said on Friday.

The first incident took place near Banderdewa town in Lakhimpur district on Thursday night when two drug peddlers were caught by the police and after interrogation were leading a team of police to recover a narcotics consignment, he said.

The police fired at them when they tried to escape from custody, the official said.

A quantity of heroin and two vehicles were seized from them, he added. In the second incident, a man who was transporting a large quantity of cannabis was arrested near Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district. The man tried to snatch the pistol of a policeman and flee when he was being taken to arrest his accomplices, superintendent of police Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar said.

Police resorted to firing as he refused to warnings and was injured, he said adding that 105 kg of the narcotic was seized from his vehicle. Altogether 33 people have been killed and at least 87 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government assumed office in May 2021.

The rising number of such incidents had led to the opposition to criticise the Assam police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

