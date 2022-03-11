Russian strikes in west Ukraine aimed at halting use of airfields-US official

The United States assesses that Russian strikes in western Ukraine in the past 24 hours were aimed at preventing airfields from being used by Ukrainian forces, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not say the extent to which targeted airfields had been used by Ukraine's air force.

