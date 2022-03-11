Motorbike-rider gets crushed under wheels of dumper truck

A 45-year-old motorbike-rider died on the spot after coming under the wheels of a dumper-truck in suburban Govandi on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place near the Shivaji Nagar crossroads, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Sandip Dhokale.

Dhokale and his friend Shekhar Kamble were on their way to Sakinaka when the speeding dumper dashed them and they fell down.

While Dhokale died on the spot, Kamble, who was riding pillion, was injured and taken to hospital by passers-by.

Dumper driver Rahul Yadav was arrested for rash driving and further investigation is underway, the police official added.

