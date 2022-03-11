Left Menu

Encounter on between security forces, militants in Pulwama

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Chewaklan area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces.The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:02 IST
An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday evening. Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Chewaklan area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited, the official added. On Thursday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Naira Batpora.

