Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter has started at Chewaklan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama between security forces and terrorists, said the J-K police on Friday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter has started at Chewaklan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama between security forces and terrorists, said the J-K police on Friday. Police and security forces are jointly on the job.

"#Encounter has started at Chewaklan area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

