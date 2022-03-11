Left Menu

U.N. says not aware of any 'biological weapons program' in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:09 IST
The United Nations is not aware of any 'biological weapons program' in Ukraine, the U.N. disarmament chief told a Security Council meeting on Friday, but warned that the possibility of an accident at Ukraine nuclear power plants was 'growing by the day.'

Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting requested by Russia, to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. "biological activities", Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, said situations like the war in Ukraine required strengthening of the international ban on biological weapons.

