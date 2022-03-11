Left Menu

Power plant engineer found hanging in his hostel room: Police

PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:18 IST
A 39-year-old engineer working for the Chhabra Thermal Power Plant in Rajasthan’s Baran district near here was found hanging in his hostel room in the plant premises, police said on Friday.

A native of Begusarai in Bihar, Mohammad Hammad Husain is suspected to have died by suicide as he was upset over his transfer and taking medicines to fight depression, police said.

Chhabra Thermal Power Plant is located near village Chowki Motipura in Chabbra tehsil under Bapcha police station of Baran district, 22 Km from Chabbra town and 147 Km from Kota.

SHO Nand Singh said Husain had joined the plant as an assistant engineer over six months ago and was in was to report for duty at 9 pm on Thursday.

As he did not turn up for the duty, his roommate, who was on duty, called him on his mobile which went unattended following which he reached the room and found Husain hanging from the ceiling fan, he said. The police subsequently sent the body for postmortem, which would be carried out after the arrival of his family members from his native place, the SHO said.

The police did not recover any suicide note from the room, he said, adding some medicines for depression was recovered from his room.

The police would register an FIR in the case if his family members suspect any foul play and lodge any complaint, the SHO said.

