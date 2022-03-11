Ukraine warns of possible Belarusian invasion plan
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's state Centre for Strategic Communications said it could not rule that Belarus would launch an invasion of Ukraine on Friday after a meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
"According to preliminary data, Belarusian troops may be drawn into an invasion on March 11 at 21:00 (1900 GMT)," the centre, which was established under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarusian
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Belarus
- Moscow
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy
WRAPUP 10-Ukraine separatists seek Russian help as U.S. says attack is ready
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend sell-off as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump, dollar up as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine
Very much looks like Russian invasion of Ukraine underway-NATO official