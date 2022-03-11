Left Menu

To get President's medal, Maha cop, dept clerks forge document; arrested

Two increments of Jagtap were withheld in 2018 for dereliction in the duty, he said.However, in order to receive the Presidents Police Medal, Jagtap, in connivance with the clerks, destroyed the original service book records having mention of the punishment and replaced them with a forged document.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:26 IST
To get President's medal, Maha cop, dept clerks forge document; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old policeman from Pune was arrested for allegedly forging his service book records to receive the prestigious President's Police Medal, an official said on Friday.

Four people, including clerks in the office of the Zone V DCP, have been arrested for helping the accused, the Wanwadi police station official said.

''Police havaldar Ganesh Jagtap, attached to the Special Branch, and four others have been charged relevant IPC sections. Two increments of Jagtap were withheld in 2018 for dereliction in the duty,'' he said.

''However, in order to receive the President's Police Medal, Jagtap, in connivance with the clerks, destroyed the original service book records having mention of the punishment and replaced them with a forged document. He has been remanded in police custody till March 17,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022