U.S. envoy says Russia's biological weapons allegations at U.N. are potential 'false flag'

Repeating Washington's position that Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program or such laboratories supported by the United States, Thomas-Greenfield said it was Russia that could use chemical or biological agents in Ukraine. Although she did not immediately provide evidence of an imminent threat during the meeting of the 15-member council, she said: "Russia has a track record of falsely accusing other countries of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating."

U.S. envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said a U.N. Security Council meeting called by Russia on Friday to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. "biological activities" in Ukraine was a potential "false flag" effort in action. Repeating Washington's position that Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program or such laboratories supported by the United States, Thomas-Greenfield said it was Russia that could use chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.

Although she did not immediately provide evidence of an imminent threat during the meeting of the 15-member council, she said: "Russia has a track record of falsely accusing other countries of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating."

