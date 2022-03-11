Left Menu

Three held in Assam for assaulting government official

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a block development officer BDO in Assams Cachar district, a police officer said on Friday.The incident happened during a meeting at the Sonai block development office, where a no-confidence vote was brought against the president of Swadhinbazar Gram Panchayat.A heated argument broke out, leading to a scuffle on Thursday.The BDO, Hussain Mohammad Mobin, tried to stop the scuffle, but the irate members allegedly manhandled him besides attempting to snatch some documents from him.Some policemen were also injured.The police on Friday nabbed three persons allegedly involved in the manhandling of the official.

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a block development officer (BDO) in Assam's Cachar district, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident happened during a meeting at the Sonai block development office, where a no-confidence vote was brought against the president of Swadhinbazar Gram Panchayat.

A heated argument broke out, leading to a scuffle on Thursday.

The BDO, Hussain Mohammad Mobin, tried to stop the scuffle, but the irate members allegedly manhandled him besides attempting to snatch some documents from him.

Some policemen were also injured.

The police on Friday nabbed three persons allegedly involved in the manhandling of the official. The BDO has written a letter to the deputy commissioner highlighting the incident, and the vandalism which happened in the block office.

This is the second instance of the assault of a government official within a week in Assam. Earlier, the Officer-in-Charge of Guwahati's Satgaon police station, Pranjit Lahkar, had allegedly slapped South Salmara's Election Officer and Executive magistrate, Bibhas Medhi, when he had gone to file a case against some land brokers for threatening him in connection with a land dispute.

The magistrate had filed a complaint against Lahkar with the Commissioner of Police Harmeet Singh, who ordered an inquiry into the incident.

