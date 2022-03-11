Left Menu

Man `attempts suicide' at police station

A case of attempt to commit suicide has been registered against a 22-year-old man here after he banged his head on a table at a police station, an official said on Friday.The incident took place at Nandanvan police station on Thursday afternoon.A police official said that Aniket Jagdish Badode 22, a resident of Nandanvan slums, allegedly harassed his wife.

A case of attempt to commit suicide has been registered against a 22-year-old man here after he banged his head on a table at a police station, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Nandanvan police station on Thursday afternoon.

A police official said that Aniket Jagdish Badode (22), a resident of Nandanvan slums, allegedly harassed his wife. On Thursday, she came to the police station to lodge a complaint against him. Aniket followed her, and while she was lodging the complaint, he started abusing her and banged his head on the glass top of a table. The glass top was smashed and he suffered serious injuries, the official said, adding that he was rushed to the Government Medical College & Hospital. Nandanvan Police registered a case under IPC section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against him.

