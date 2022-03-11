Man `attempts suicide' at police station

A case of attempt to commit suicide has been registered against a 22-year-old man here after he banged his head on a table at a police station, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Nandanvan police station on Thursday afternoon.

A police official said that Aniket Jagdish Badode (22), a resident of Nandanvan slums, allegedly harassed his wife. On Thursday, she came to the police station to lodge a complaint against him. Aniket followed her, and while she was lodging the complaint, he started abusing her and banged his head on the glass top of a table. The glass top was smashed and he suffered serious injuries, the official said, adding that he was rushed to the Government Medical College & Hospital. Nandanvan Police registered a case under IPC section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)