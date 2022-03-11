U.S. Senate panel weighs end to tax breaks for companies backing Russia
- Country:
- United States
Companies and individuals backing Russia should lose any U.S. tax breaks, the head of the Senate Finance Committee said on Friday, saying his panel was developing plans to strip Russian supporters of any "tax goodies."
Panel chairman U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said Russian oligarchs and companies should not get U.S. tax breaks, adding: "If U.S. companies choose to keep paying taxes to Russia - taxes that are funding the bombing of hospitals for women and children - they should do it without a penny of help from American taxpayers."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
With war drawing closer, rebels ask Russia for military help
EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy
POLL-Broad majority of Americans support Russia sanctions - poll
WRAPUP 9-U.S. says Russia on brink of Ukraine attack after separatist plea for help
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend sell-off as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine