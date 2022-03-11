Left Menu

U.S. Senate panel weighs end to tax breaks for companies backing Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:55 IST
U.S. Senate panel weighs end to tax breaks for companies backing Russia
Companies and individuals backing Russia should lose any U.S. tax breaks, the head of the Senate Finance Committee said on Friday, saying his panel was developing plans to strip Russian supporters of any "tax goodies."

Panel chairman U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said Russian oligarchs and companies should not get U.S. tax breaks, adding: "If U.S. companies choose to keep paying taxes to Russia - taxes that are funding the bombing of hospitals for women and children - they should do it without a penny of help from American taxpayers."

