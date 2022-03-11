Left Menu

France welcomes Interpol move to keep Russia's use of global police agency in check

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:56 IST
France said on Friday it welcomed a decision by global police agency Interpol to make Russia's use of its resources, such as comunication channels or the issuing of red alerts, dependent on prior validation by the Interpol Secretary General's office.

The French foreign Ministry said in a statement that this increased surveillance was necessary amid suspicion that Russia has made several attempts to misuse Interpol in recent days.

