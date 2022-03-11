Left Menu

Odisha engineer arrested in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-03-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 23:04 IST
An engineer was arrested in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday in a disproportionate assets case after the Vigilance Directorate unearthed assets worth Rs 7.83 crore from his possession.

Searches were conducted at five places on Wednesday following inputs that Jagannath Sethy possessed undisclosed wealth, the department said in a release.

Sethy is the executive engineer of rural works in the electrical division in Berhampur.

Four multi-storey buildings, a house in Bhubaneswar, 17 plots in prime areas, and Rs 19.89 lakh in cash were among the movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 7.83 crore that were unearthed, it said.

The assets are 360 per cent more than his known sources of income, the release said. A case has been registered against Sahoo and his spouse under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is on, the Vigilance department added.

