Two arrested for raping 19-year-old woman in Machilipatnam

Two people were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman here, police said on Friday.

She was raped in front of her boyfriend at a beach near Machilipatnam on Thursday evening, DSP G Rajivkumar said.

The accused attacked the couple and tied the boyfriend to a tree, he said.

P Nagababu and Y Manideep have been arrested on the basis of a case registered at the Machilipatnam Rural Police station, the officer said.

