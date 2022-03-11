Two arrested for raping 19-year-old woman in Machilipatnam
PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 11-03-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 23:19 IST
Two people were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman here, police said on Friday.
She was raped in front of her boyfriend at a beach near Machilipatnam on Thursday evening, DSP G Rajivkumar said.
The accused attacked the couple and tied the boyfriend to a tree, he said.
P Nagababu and Y Manideep have been arrested on the basis of a case registered at the Machilipatnam Rural Police station, the officer said.
