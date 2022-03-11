Man arrested for raping minor girl in Odisha

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in a village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, a police officer said on Friday.

The crime was allegedly committed within the limits of the Pattamundai police station on Thursday evening, the police officer said.

The accused had lured the victim, a resident of the same neighbourhood with chocolates, took her to a deserted place in the backyard of a house, and allegedly raped her, he said.

The police arrested the accused after the victim’s parents registered a complaint. On interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Later, the accused and the victim underwent medical examinations, the Inspector of Pattamundai model police station, Tapan Rout, said.

The police booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

He was remanded to judicial custody, the police officer added.

