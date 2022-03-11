France welcomes Interpol move to keep Russia's use of agency in check

France on Friday welcomed a decision by global police agency Interpol to make Russia's use of its resources, such as communication channels or the issuing of red alerts, dependent on prior validation by the Interpol Secretary General's office.

The French foreign ministry said in a statement that this increased surveillance was necessary amid suspicion that Russia has made several attempts in recent days to misuse Interpol, which has its headquarters in Lyon, France. France will remain vigilant so that all is done to make sure Russia "cannot circumvent the tools of the organisation (Interpol) to serve its illegal and unjustifiable military aggression against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the ministry said.

Several countries including Britain had called on Interpol to suspend Russia from the organisation following the invasion of Ukraine last month.

