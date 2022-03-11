UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Commonwealth Service

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend Monday's Commonwealth Service, Buckingham Palace has said, in what was to have been the 95-year-old's first in-person public engagement since being advised to rest by her doctors.

"After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, The Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in person Audiences, in the week ahead."

