Jai Ram Thakur meets Amit Shah, discusses developmental works in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday and discussed development works concerning the state. "Discussed various development works of Himachal Pradesh with the Home Minister. He assured all possible help for the development of the state," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

An official release said the Chief Minister requested Amit Shah to declare Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district as tribal area and Hatti community as Scheduled Tribe. The Chief Minister said the adjoining area of Jaunsar area of Uttrakhand has already been declared as tribal area. He said that declaring Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district as tribal area is very genuine demand of the people of the area as about three lakh people in 144 panchayats will be benefitted.

He said this would not only ensure an additional and special budget for this area but also meet the long-pending demand of the people. Thakur discussed various development schemes of the state and thanked the Centre for the support. He also highlighted welfare-oriented schemes proposed in the state budget.

Thakur, during his visit to Delhi, also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meetings came a day after results in assembly polls in which BJP won four of five states. Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls later this year. (ANI)

