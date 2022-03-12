Russia agrees to supply Belarus soon with modern weapons -Belarus news agency
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 01:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 01:44 IST
The leaders of Russia and Belarus agreed on Friday that Moscow would supply its smaller neighbour with the most up-to-date military equipment in the near future, the official Belarus Belta news agency said.
Belta also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko agreed at their Kremlin meeting on joint steps for mutual support in face of Western sanctions, including on energy prices. It did not give details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
