Blinken, Ukraine foreign minister discuss concerns over Russian actions

Updated: 12-03-2022 02:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 02:21 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Friday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed Kuleba's trilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the State Department said.

"They shared their concerns that Russia is escalating its disinformation campaigns to deceive the world, including at the United Nations," the State Department said in a statement.

