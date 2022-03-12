A Texas jury declines to indict former Texans quarterback -prosecutor's office
A Texas grand jury on Friday declined to indict former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Harris Country District Attorney said. Watson still faces sexual-assault charges in a state court brought by more than 20 women.
