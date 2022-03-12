Left Menu

A Texas jury declines to indict former Texans quarterback -prosecutor's office

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 03:37 IST
A Texas jury declines to indict former Texans quarterback -prosecutor's office

A Texas grand jury on Friday declined to indict former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a Houston prosecutor said in a statement.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," said Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The proceedings are secret by law and no further information on the inquiry will be disclosed, he said.

Watson still faces civil lawsuits accusing the former quarterback of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal mass ejections

Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022