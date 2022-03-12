A Texas jury declines to indict former Texans quarterback -prosecutor's office

A Texas grand jury on Friday declined to indict former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a Houston prosecutor said in a statement.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," said Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The proceedings are secret by law and no further information on the inquiry will be disclosed, he said.

Watson still faces civil lawsuits accusing the former quarterback of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

