UK Defence Ministry says Russia strikes Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsk

Britain said on Friday Russian air and missile forces had conducted strikes in the past 24 hours against western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Russian tactical aircraft supporting the advance of Russian ground forces were primarily relying on unguided 'dumb' munitions, British Ministry of Defence intelligence update posted on Twitter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)