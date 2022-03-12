Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said his country had reached a "strategic turning point" in the war. Satellite images showed Russian military units closer to the capital Kyiv and firing artillery toward residential areas.

FIGHTING * The situation in Ukraine's southeastern city of Mariupol was critical, officials said, as Russian forces tightened their noose around the Black Sea port and the death toll from shelling and a 12-day blockade reached almost 1,600. * Britain said Russian air and missile forces had conducted strikes in the past 24 hours against the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. * Ukraine said neighbour Belarus could be planning to invade its territory and accused Russia of trying to drag its ally into the war by staging air attacks on Belarus from Ukrainian air space. ECONOMY AND SANCTIONS * U.S. President Biden joined with allies to hit Moscow on trade and shut down development funds, and announced a ban on imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds. * The United States also imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of Putin's spokesperson, as well as lawmakers. * Washington will revoke Russia's "most favoured nation status" U.S. House Speaker Pelosi said. Other G7 nations and the European Union are expected to follow. FACEBOOK * Facebook owner Meta Platforms said a temporary change in its content policy, only for Ukraine, was needed to let users voice opposition to Russia's attack; Moscow opened a criminal case after the company said it would allow posts such as "death to the Russian invaders." UNITED NATIONS * The United Nations said it had no evidence Ukraine had a biological weapons program while Washington and its allies accused Russia of spreading the unproven claim as a possible prelude to launching its own biological or chemical attacks.

QUOTES * "I'm scared for my home, for the homes of my friends, very scared for the whole country, and scared for myself of course," Nastya, a girl in Kharkiv. * "You can't invade a country on a one-on-one ratio (of troops). Nobody has done it, which means that either something was wrong or they had very wrong assumptions moving into this war," - Mathieu Boulegue of London's Chatham House on the possibility Russia might not have sufficient troops to achieve its goals. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

