Texas judge blocks probes of transgender kids' parents

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating the parents of transgender children who provide them with gender-transitioning medical treatments.

Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a statewide temporary injunction on the probes after the American Civil Liberties Union sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his order to investigate parents providing the treatments, which he called "child abuse."

