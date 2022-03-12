Texas judge blocks probes of transgender kids' parents
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 04:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 04:51 IST
A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating the parents of transgender children who provide them with gender-transitioning medical treatments.
Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a statewide temporary injunction on the probes after the American Civil Liberties Union sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his order to investigate parents providing the treatments, which he called "child abuse."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- District Court
- Greg Abbott
- American Civil Liberties Union
- Amy Clark
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Texas high court questions clinics' challenge to abortion law
Elliot Page 'horrified' after Texas officials declare trans health care for youth as 'child abuse'
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. environmental enforcement activity has dropped, study shows; Texas high court questions clinics' challenge to abortion law and more
Texas police-shooting victim featured in Reuters qualified immunity series dies
Republican Abbott, Democrat O'Rourke to face off in Texas governor race after primary wins