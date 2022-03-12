Yellen says U.S. economy strong, but there will be spillovers from Russia sanctions
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the U.S. economy was strong while acknowledging that inflation was a problem and there would be spillovers from sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
She also said that a tighter monetary policy to fight inflation could cause recession, but she had confidence in the Federal Reserve's ability to balance that.
