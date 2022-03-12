Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. hits Russian billionaire, Putin spokesman's family with fresh sanctions

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson and lawmakers in the latest punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been hit by a slew of measures since launching its Feb. 24 invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, which Moscow says is "a special operation" to disarm its neighbor and dislodge leaders it calls "neo-Nazis."

Portuguese officers detain rabbi, say he helped Russian billionaire

Officers in Portugal's northern city of Porto have detained the leader of the Jewish community there, saying he issued the document allowing Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to get Portuguese citizenship last year, authorities said on Friday. Officers from the criminal investigation agency PJ detained rabbi Daniel Litvak as part of an ongoing inquiry by public prosecutors into the granting of citizenship to Chelsea soccer club owner Abramovich, Publico newspaper said earlier.

'Risk worth taking': U.S. rushes MANPADS to Ukraine despite proliferation concerns

The United States and NATO are shipping weapons into Ukraine at break-neck speed, including highly sensitive items such as shoulder-fired missiles called Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS) that can take down aircraft. The Western arms deliveries, another one of which is expected to arrive in the coming hours, have been vital to enabling Ukrainians to fight the invading Russians forces far more effectively and fiercely than U.S. intelligence expected.

Ukraine says Russia wants to drag Belarus into war, warns of invasion plan

Ukraine said Belarus could be planning to invade its territory on Friday and accused Russia of trying to drag its ally into the war by staging air attacks on Belarus from Ukrainian air space. Belarus has served as a staging post for Russian troops, missiles and aircraft, both before and after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but it has not deployed its own forces in active battle.

"My hope carried me," 11-year-old Ukrainian boy who fled alone to Slovakia says

Hassan Al-Khalaf, 11, clung to hope when he trekked across Ukraine by himself, safely reaching Slovakia after joining the masses of refugees escaping Russia's invasion of their country. Hassan arrived in Slovakia in early March, drawing wide media attention after local police posted his story on their Facebook page, calling him a "hero" after his long journey by train and on foot from Zaporizhzhie in southeast Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy defiant as Russian forces, despite setbacks, regroup near Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Ukraine was at a "strategic turning point" in the war as Russian forces bombarded cities across the country and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on Kyiv, with satellite images showing them firing artillery as they closed in on the capital. The governor of the Kharkiv region, on the Russian border, said a psychiatric hospital had been hit, and the mayor of the city of Kharkiv said about 50 schools there had been destroyed.

North Korea accused of testing ICBM system and restoring nuclear test site

North Korea used what would be its largest ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two recent launches, and appears to be restoring some tunnels at its shuttered nuclear test site, U.S. and South Korean officials said on Friday. The reports are the latest to suggest the country may soon follow through on threats to resume testing long-range ICBMs or nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017.

Eastern Europe under strain as Ukraine refugees keep coming

Eastern Europe's efforts to aid Ukrainians came under strain on Friday, with some cities running out of accommodation as the number of refugees passed 2.5 million and fighting in their homeland. Relief work in frontline states - Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova - has mainly been shouldered by ordinary citizens volunteering to drive, cook or house refugees, with the help of non-governmental organisations and local authorities.

UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Commonwealth Service

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend Monday's Commonwealth Service, Buckingham Palace has said, in what was to have been the 95-year-old's first in-person public engagement since being advised to rest by her doctors. "After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, The Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

U.S., European allies intensify economic pressure on Russia

The United States, European Union and other allies on Friday escalated their economic pressure on Russia, moving to strip Moscow of privileged trade and economic treatment among other steps to punish it for its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden said the new actions collectively will further hobble a Russian economy already weighed down by previously announced international sanctions that have cratered the rouble and forced the stock market to close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)