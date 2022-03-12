Left Menu

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J&K: Police

So far 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 Pakistani killed in Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara Pulwama, he said in a tweet.One terrorist has also been arrested alive, Kumar said.

Four terrorists were killed and one was arrested in three separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The encounters took place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts of the Kashmir valley, a police official said.

He said two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an overnight encounter in the Chewaklan area of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

A gunfight broke out between the forces and terrorists in the Serch area of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir early in the morning, the official said.

He said one member of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has so far been killed in the exchange of fire.

Another encounter broke out in the Nechama Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district in the morning, in which one ultra of the LeT was killed, the official said. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the security forces had launched anti-terrorism operations at four-five locations.

''We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 #Pakistani killed in #Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in #Ganderbal & #Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama,'' he said in a tweet.

''One terrorist has also been arrested alive,'' Kumar said.

