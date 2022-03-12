Left Menu

J-K: Injured co-pilot of crashed Army chopper moved to Udhampur hospital

Lieutenant Colonel Vivek Kumar Dwivedi the co-pilot of the Army Cheetah helicopter, which crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday has been shifted to the military command hospital in Udhampur.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-03-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 09:54 IST
J-K: Injured co-pilot of crashed Army chopper moved to Udhampur hospital
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Colonel Vivek Kumar Dwivedi the co-pilot of the Army Cheetah helicopter, which crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday has been shifted to the military command hospital in Udhampur. Dwivedi, 44, was co-pilot of the chopper which was on a routine mission to pick up an ailing BSF personnel and evacuate him to hospital for treatment when it crashed in the Baraub area of the Gurez Sector in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, officials said.

The aircraft's co-pilot, 29-year-old Major Sankalp Yadav succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Hospital. "After their chopper went down, they were rescued in an ALH helicopter and brought to the base hospital in Srinagar. Lt Col Dwivedi is now being shifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur for further treatment," Army officials said.

Major Yadav was commissioned in 2015 and was a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur. He is survived by his father. The events leading to the crash of the helicopter are being ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal mass ejections

Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022