Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security situation in J-K's Srinagar

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey visited the Lal Chowk area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday evening to review the security situation in the area.

Updated: 12-03-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 10:42 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army Officials met locals and security forces in Srinagar to evaluate the security situation along the Line of Control.

They interacted with all ranks and were also briefed about the development of defence infrastructure in the region. (ANI)

