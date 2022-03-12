Man shot dead over land dispute in Rajasthan's Jalore: Police
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 10:58 IST
A man was shot dead over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Saturday, police said.
Accused Shrawan Singh opened fire at Bhikharam Devasi in Ramagaon village in the Bhatrajun area, killing him on the spot, they added.
A scuffle had broken out between the deceased and the accused two days ago, after which Singh was arrested. He was released on bail on Friday and on Saturday morning, he shot Devasi dead, police said.
The body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. The accused is absconding.
