Man shot dead over land dispute in Rajasthan's Jalore: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 10:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was shot dead over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Saturday, police said.

Accused Shrawan Singh opened fire at Bhikharam Devasi in Ramagaon village in the Bhatrajun area, killing him on the spot, they added.

A scuffle had broken out between the deceased and the accused two days ago, after which Singh was arrested. He was released on bail on Friday and on Saturday morning, he shot Devasi dead, police said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. The accused is absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

