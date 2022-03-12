CJI felicitates Sahitya Akademy winning Telugu poet Gorati Venkanna

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has felicitated Telugu poet and lawmaker Gorati Venkanna, a new Sahitya Akademy Award winner, at his official residence here.

Venkanna, also a nominated Member of Telangana Legislative Council, recited two poems titled “Vallanki Taalam and Shivudaa..” from his award winning creation “Vallanki Taalam” at the request of the CJI, an official said. ''Sri Venkanna who is in Delhi to receive the award was felicitated by Sri Justice Ramana with bouquet of flowers, shawl and memento. CJI congratulated him on bringing laurels to the Telugu people and Telangana,'' a statement said. The CJI complimented the Telugu poet for beautifully reflecting in his writings the relationship between the nature and the humans and the way he emphasised on the need for sustaining the harmonious relationship between all the components of the nature, the statement said.

Venkanna presented a copy of “Vallanki Taalam” to the CJI, it added.

