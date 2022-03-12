Left Menu

MHA appoints 10 Directors of Census operations, allows self-enumeration

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday appointed 10 'Directors of Census Operations' in various states, including Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 13:06 IST
MHA appoints 10 Directors of Census operations, allows self-enumeration
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday appointed 10 'Directors of Census Operations' in various states, including Uttar Pradesh. The officers have been appointed in Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat (Daman Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Tamil Nadu (Pudducherry) and Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India (ORGI).

The Gazette notification reads that the President is pleased to appoint the officers of Indian Administrative Service as Director of Census Operations or Director of Citizen Registration in various Directorates of Census Operations under Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India on central deputation. However, the government is yet to announce new dates for the launch of the Census and the process is on hold since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another Gazette notification, the MHA has also amended the Census Rule, 1990 to allow the data collection in paper and electronic form during the decennial Census exercise. As per Census (Amendment) Rules, 2022, for the purposes of clause "electronic form" shall have the same meaning as assigned to it in clause (r) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (21 of 2000) and "self-enumeration" means filling-up, completion and submission of Census schedule by respondents themselves.

In Rule 5, after the words "in the Census", the words "and to be used for self-enumeration" shall be inserted. And in clause (e), for the word "media", the words "or electronic or any other media" shall be substituted. In Rule 6, after clause (b), the following clause shall be inserted, namely "(c) carry out such other tasks as may be necessary for the successful taking of the Census." After Rule 6C, the following shall be inserted, namely Rule 6D, which means the filling-up of Census schedule through self-enumeration, added the notification. It says that 'without prejudice to any other provisions of these rules, a person may fill-up, complete and submit the census schedule through the self-enumeration'.

In Rule 8, in clause (vii), after the word "radio", the words "print media, electronic media, social media," shall be inserted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022