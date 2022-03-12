Left Menu

Unidentified miscreants loot Rs 23 lakh from ATM in Punjab's Phagwara: Police

12-03-2022
Two unidentified car-borne miscreants looted cash amounting to Rs 23 lakh from an automated teller machine (ATM) of a bank in a village in this Punjab district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohinder Singh said the locks of the ATM cabin in Khajurala village, located along the Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway, were cut with a gas cutter.

CCTV camera footage showed two men committing the crime, he added.

''We got information about the incident from the village head,'' the ASI said.

Ravi Kumar, the branch manager of the bank who got a police complaint lodged, said the incident took place around 3.05 am.

He said there was no security guard at the branch during the night.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, police said.

