Left Menu

Odisha MLA’s vehicle runs over crowd, 22 injured

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 14:01 IST
Odisha MLA’s vehicle runs over crowd, 22 injured
  • Country:
  • India

At least 22 people, including seven police personnel, were injured when suspended BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khurda district, police said.

The MLA from Chilika was also critically injured as he was roughed up by a mob after the vehicle mowed down a section of the crowd which had gathered outside the BDO Banapur's office while election for the block chairperson was underway, they said.

Two persons, including Banapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge R R Sahu, were seriously injured in the incident, and they were taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, officials said.

“Around 15 BJP workers and seven police personnel were injured. A probe has been initiated into the matter,” a senior police officer said.

The MLA was first treated at Tangi Hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar, Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said.

Jagdev was suspended last year for anti-party activities.

“There is no report of any casualty yet,” Pahi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022