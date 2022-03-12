Left Menu

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers meet amid efforts to mend ties

Reuters | Antalya | Updated: 12-03-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 14:01 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met for talks in southern Turkey on Saturday as part of the neighbours' efforts to mend ties after decades of animosity.

The two met at a diplomatic forum in Antalya. Turkey has had no diplomatic or commercial ties with Armenia since the 1990s but they held talks in January in a first attempt to restore links since a 2009 peace accord, which was never ratified.

