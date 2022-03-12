Fighting raged northwest of Kyiv, with Russian ground forces massing 25 kms (15 miles) from the centre of Ukraine's capital. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she hoped several humanitarian corridors would operate for thousands of residents in bombarded cities, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia. FIGHTING * Mariupol's situation was critical, officials said on Friday, as the death toll from shelling and a 12-day blockade neared 1,600. * Russian air and missile forces struck the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, Britain said on Friday.

ECONOMY AND SANCTIONS * Italian police have seized a superyacht from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list. * The United States stepped up measures against Russia on Friday. Washington hit Moscow on trade, shut down development funds, banned imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds, and sanctioned billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of Putin's spokesperson and lawmakers.[nL2N2VE2LY * The EU will join Washington in suspending Moscow's "most-favoured nation" trade status, crack down on its use of crypto-assets and ban exports to Russia of EU luxury goods and imports of iron and steel goods, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. MEDIA * Facebook's owner said on Friday a temporary change in its content policy, only for Ukraine, was needed to let users voice opposition to Russia's attack. Moscow opened a criminal case after the company said it would allow posts such as "death to the Russian invaders."

QUOTES * "I'm scared for my home, for the homes of my friends, very scared for the whole country, and scared for myself of course," Nastya, a girl in Kharkiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)