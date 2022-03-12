Russian rockets destroy Ukrainian airbase in Kyiv region: Interfax quoting mayor
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 12-03-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 14:27 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the local mayor as saying.
The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan finmin Suzuki says to freeze assets in some Russian banks
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine's president vows to stay put as Russian invaders approach
EXPLAINER-The new U.S. export rules designed to freeze Russian tech
Far from Russian invasion, Ukrainian Brazilians pray for peace
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine's president stays put as Russian invaders advance