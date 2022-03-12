Left Menu

Deputy fired after putting knee on Black man's neck

A North Carolina sheriffs deputy has been fired after he was captured on video putting his knee on a Black mans neck, and a state agency is looking into the incident.Washington County Manager Curtis Potter said Deputy Aaron Edwards was no longer working for the sheriffs office as of Tuesday, WITN reported.

PTI | Plymouth | Updated: 12-03-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 14:54 IST
Deputy fired after putting knee on Black man's neck
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A North Carolina sheriff's deputy has been fired after he was captured on video putting his knee on a Black man's neck, and a state agency is looking into the incident.

Washington County Manager Curtis Potter said Deputy Aaron Edwards was no longer working for the sheriff's office as of Tuesday, WITN reported. Potter couldn't be reached Friday for additional comment. Sheriff Johnny Barnes said the deputy was fired after an internal investigation and a review of body camera and security footage.

The family of the man provided video last week showing him being arrested on a charge of marijuana possession. According to the family, the arrest turned violent when a deputy put a knee on the man's neck and left him lying at the entrance to the courthouse before he was dragged inside. A woman could be heard on the video screaming “Oh, my god!” and “Get some help!” A relative of the man was arrested when she tried to intervene, according to the news report.

Barnes said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into whether criminal charges should be brought. The results of the investigation would be turned over to District Attorney Seth Edwards, the sheriff said.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022