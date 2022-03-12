Delhi fire: Forensics team rushed to spot to conduct tests

Forensic teams on Saturday rushed to the site of the fire that broke out in the national capital's Gokulpuri area in which 7 people were charred to death. The team will conduct tests and give details about the incident, Delhi Police said. Speaking to ANI today, Chief of the Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said, "We recovered seven charred bodies which are unrecognizable. It seems that these people were sleeping and couldn't escape as the fire which spread at an extremely fast rate."

"As many as 60 shanties were also completely burnt. We are yet to know the reasons behind the fire," he added. Delhi Police today morning informed that about 30 shanties were burnt down and seven people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the Gokulpuri area.

Speaking to ANI today morning, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of North East Delhi, Devesh Kumar Pandey said, "At 1 AM today, there was a fire incident reported in Gokulpuri Police Station area. Immediately after gathering information, our teams reached the spot with all the rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Department which responded very well. We all managed to douse the fire by around 4 am." Delhi Fire Service department informed the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Seven bodies have been retrieved from the site of the incident.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)