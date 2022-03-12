Left Menu

Delhi fire: Forensics team rushed to spot to conduct tests

Forensic teams on Saturday rushed to the site of the fire that broke out in the national capital's Gokulpuri area in which 7 people were charred to death. The team will conduct tests and give details about the incident, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 15:10 IST
Delhi fire: Forensics team rushed to spot to conduct tests
Visual from Gokulpuri area in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Forensic teams on Saturday rushed to the site of the fire that broke out in the national capital's Gokulpuri area in which 7 people were charred to death. The team will conduct tests and give details about the incident, Delhi Police said. Speaking to ANI today, Chief of the Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said, "We recovered seven charred bodies which are unrecognizable. It seems that these people were sleeping and couldn't escape as the fire which spread at an extremely fast rate."

"As many as 60 shanties were also completely burnt. We are yet to know the reasons behind the fire," he added. Delhi Police today morning informed that about 30 shanties were burnt down and seven people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the Gokulpuri area.

Speaking to ANI today morning, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of North East Delhi, Devesh Kumar Pandey said, "At 1 AM today, there was a fire incident reported in Gokulpuri Police Station area. Immediately after gathering information, our teams reached the spot with all the rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Department which responded very well. We all managed to douse the fire by around 4 am." Delhi Fire Service department informed the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Seven bodies have been retrieved from the site of the incident.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022